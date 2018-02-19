Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt quits

VfL Wolfsburg boss Martin Schmidt has resigned as head coach after just five months, the club announced on Monday.

Schmidt took on the job in September when he replaced former-Arsenal academy boss Andries Jonker.

The 50-year old said he had decided to quit the 2009 Bundesliga champions in the face of “increasing public pressure”.

Sad news today folks: Martin Schmidt has stepped down as VfL head coach pic.twitter.com/tjBIHau9IG — VfL Wolfsburg US (@VfLWolfsburg_US) February 19, 2018

“Martin Schmidt has decided to step down in order for a new coach to come in and secure our top-flight status as quickly as possible,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe. “We’d have liked to have realised this objective together, but we can’t change his mind. We have to respect it, even though I have to admit it’s a surprise. Now we’ll turn our attentions to the game against Mainz on Friday.”

Wolfsburg currently sit just one point above the Bundesliga relegation play-off place, having lost three of their last four games including Saturday’s last-gasp defeat to champions Bayern Munich.

The Swiss won six, drew 11, and lost five of his 22 games in charge.