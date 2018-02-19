Four talking points from Matchday 23

Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle and Marco Reus combined for an unusual first as Dortmund’s revival continued, while the Bayern Munich juggernaut stuttered, but still managed to win.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the main talking points from the weekend’s action.

Reus returns

The big story of the weekend was at Dortmund, as Saturday marked the first time the talented trio of Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle had appeared together for Dortmund. ‘Das Trio’ combined well throughout the match and all had a hand in Marco Reus’ match-winning goal, Gotze passing to Schurrle, who fed Reus, who smashed it home off the underside of the bar.

Dortmund have now won three on the bounce and sit in second place (ahead of RB Leipzig, who play on Monday). While there’s no chance that they will catch runaway leaders Bayern, they now look more than capable of challenging Leipzig for second, provided their three born again stars can stay fit. After a long period of injury and illness trouble, that is probably among the biggest hopes of Peter Stoeger and the Dortmund fans.

Bayern below their best

Jupp Heynckes learned quite a bit about his Bayern squad at the weekend as the Bavarians earned a 13th straight win with a 2-1 success at Wolfsburg.

The veteran coach made a number of changes, leaving David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller and star striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench as the visitors got off to a poor start. Bayern eventually levelled, but it was only after Alaba, Muller and Lewy were introduced that things changed, the Pole winning it in injury time with a penalty after a debatable call for a pull on Arjen Robben.

It may have been another win, but the performance was anything but convincing. Resting his stars ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Besitkas has taught Heynckes at least one thing, that his squad players are maybe not quite up to the standard of his big hitters.

Hamburger SV look cooked

One thing that looks more and more likely as the season goes on is that Hamburg seem certain to be relegated. A poor first half to the season under Markus Gisdol eventually saw him fired late last month with former Red Shorts’ defender Bernd Hollerbach taking over the hot seat.

The problem is that the expected upturn in results has not yet materialised despite improved performances. Two draws and two losses since Hollerbach arrived still point to relegation form and the northerners are even in danger of being overtaken by bottom club FC Koln, which would be the ultimate insult after the Billy Goats’ poor season.

Goal scoring remains Hamburg’s biggest problem with just 18 from 23 games, the worst in the league. Bobby Wood, Andre Hahn and teenage prodigy Jann-Fiete Arp need to start finding the back of net with some regularity if Hamburg are to stand any chance of survival.

Gomez spurs Stuttgart

One coach who has made a difference to a team threatened by relegation is VfB Stuttgart’s Tayfun Korkut. The former Turkish international was appointed around the same time as Hollerbach at Hamburg, but that is where the comparisons end.

While Hollerbach has struggled to get results with the Red Shorts, Korkut has led a mini revival at the Mercedes Benz Arena, winning two and drawing one of his first three games in charge, a run that has boosted The Swabians to 13th in the table and 10 points above the automatic relegation places.

Key to Die Roten’s newfound lease of life has been the return of old boy Mario Gomez, the 32-year old scored the winner at the weekend and his form is such that a return to the German national squad is even being talked of. While the World Cup may prove to be a bridge too far for Super Mario, helping his boyhood club survive in the top flight for another season is now looking much more achievable.