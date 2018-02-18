Reus screamer sees Dortmund beat Gladbach

Marco Reus’ first goal of the season handed Borussia Dortmund a narrow 1-0 win over VfL Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Sunday.

Gladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

Burki pulls off a string of good saves

BVB score with first chance through Reus

VAR disallows Vestergaard goal for offside

Hazard wasteful in front of goal

Match Summary

The Foals created the better chances as Peter Stoger’s side appeared to suffer from fatigue, having battled to a 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.

But Reus’ 32nd-minute screamer settled the tie which took Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga standings with their third success on the trot.

FULL-TIME!@BVB pick up all three points against rivals @borussia_en thanks to a wonderful goal from Marco Reus in the first half!#BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/vbqCDSqq8J — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 18, 2018

Full Report

After a quiet opening to the match, the hosts created the first chance on the counter in the 13th minute when Lars Stindl drew a comfortable save out of Roman Burki, after his initial pass to Thorgan Hazard had rebounded back to him.

13' CHANCE! Bürki makes a decent save as @borussia_en create the first real chance of the game!#BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/Opv3vHDhOc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 18, 2018

BVB had plenty of possession, but weren’t offering much of a threat in the final third and they survived another scare on 28 minutes with Raul Bobadilla firing wide of the target after Jonas Hofmann’s blocked shot deflected into his path.

However, Dortmund broke the deadlock four minutes later with their first real attempt. A neat passing move involving Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle saw the ball come out to Reus, who hammered the ball in off the crossbar.

32' GOAL! 1-0 @BVB It's that man again! Marco Reus scores his 6th goal against his former team @borussia_en. Just how did he get that ball into the back of the net from there?😱#BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/0th4jssTJX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 18, 2018

Dieter Hecking’s men thought were had restored parity three minutes before half-time when Jannik Vestergaard slotted home inside the box after Hazard’s free-kick dropped at his feet, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

42' GOAL DISALLOWED Jannik Vestergaard thought he had equalized for the hosts, but thanks to the help of VAR, the goal was ruled out for offside!#BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/JiEJ8hehFD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 18, 2018

Hazard should have levelled matters on the stroke of half-time, but he skewed an effort wide of goal after a brilliant run carried him into the box.

Gladbach continued to push for the equaliser after the break, with Stindl shooting wayward on 49 minutes while Burki was required to make two saves in quick succession to deny the German striker and Bobadilla on the rebound in the 55th minute.

Hazard wasted another good opportunity just before the hour mark after another crisp passing move, with the midfielder’s shot clearing the bar.

Yann Sommer had to be alert at the other end to keep out Reus on the volley two minutes later when the Foals failed to clear a corner, before Stindl and Denis Zakaria forced the visiting keeper into a pair of routine saves with efforts from outside the box.

61' CHANCE!@BVB's captain, Marco Reus almost picked up his second goal of the night with a fine half-volley effort!#BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/HOkBCH2xgM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 18, 2018

Nico Elvedi saw his downward header palmed behind by Burki from Hazard’s 70th-minute free-kick and Bobadilla tested the Switzerland international on two occasions in the space of two minutes with strikes that he didn’t catch cleanly.

Michy Batshuayi had hardly been in the game, but the Belgian striker had a late chance to seal victory for Dortmund when he volleyed wide of the target after latching onto a long ball forward in the final minute.