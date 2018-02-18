Muller: Bayern having fun winning

FC Bayern München veteran Thomas Muller says the players are having fun winning games, after a 2-1 comeback victory against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Die Roten conceded early on in their clash at the Volkswagen Arena as Daniel Didavi scored in the eighth minute. However, Sandro Wagner levelled matters just past the hour mark before Robert Lewandowski slotted a penalty in stoppage time.

The win was Bayern’s 13th in succession, across all competitions, and Muller – who came on as a 62nd-minute substitute – admits the players are relishing the success on the pitch.

“We’re just having much too much fun by winning instead of saying we’ve got an important game on Tuesday [against Besiktas],” he told the club’s official website.

“The team is absolutely brilliant. The team needed a bit of time to get used to each other, but we were much more aggressive in the second half and we closed down the spaces better.

“You could say it’s a bit lucky [with the late winner]. But you can also say it’s a quality. When you look at the faces of the opposition asking themselves why they’ve once again just failed to beat Bayern then it does seem a bit unfair but it feels good to us.”