Bayern leave it late against Wolfsburg

Runaway Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern München needed a stoppage-time goal from Robert Lewandowski to secure a 2-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2

Didavi on target on eight minutes

Robben has 55th-minute penalty saved

Wagner levels with 64 minutes played

Lewandowski replaces Wagner on 79′

Lewandowski wins it from the spot on 90+1

Match summary

Daniel Didavi shocked Bayern with an early goal at the Volkswagen Arena and while Arjen Robben missed a second half penalty, Sandro Wagner levelled the score just after the hour mark before Lewandowski’s late winner.

Full report

Bayern were quickly out of the blocks with Juan Bernat coming close to picking out Sandro Wagner with a good early delivery.

Jeffrey Bruma then did well to deny the same combination from stealing it from another good cross from Bernat from the left-hand side.

Javi Martinez’s acrobatic effort was cleared by the Wolfsburg defence and despite being under some good pressure, it was the home side who took the lead, with virtually their first attack, after eight minutes.

Having won a corner, the ball was played short to Yunus Malli, who curled the ball on to the head of Didavi to power home.

Sebastian Rudy’s 12th-minute free-kick failed to test Koen Casteels as Bayern looked to respond.

Niklas Sule then glanced his header from an Arjen Robben free-kick just off target, and while the visitors were seeing plenty of the ball, Rudy was well wide with a speculative effort as Robben hit the wall from a 29th-minute free-kick.

A rare foray forward for Wolfsburg came to nothing at the end of the first half, that ultimately ended with Robben missing a great chance to equalise. A Bayern counter-attack saw Franck Ribery feed the Dutchman, who fired against an upright, although he had strayed slightly offside.

Didavi fired a free-kick at the start of the second period onto the roof of the Bayern net, after Divock Origi had got forward well and won the set-piece.

Bayern though should have been back in the tie from the penalty spot on 53 minutes after Renato Steffen upended Corentin Tolisso, only for Casteels to tip Robben’s spot-kick onto a post.

Tolisso then should have done better at the back post after connecting to a deep cross, but Casteels made the save, and while Wagner was wide on the hour mark, he levelled for Bayern with 64 minutes on the clock.

The German striker headed in a Robben cross from the right-hand side following a swift counter-attack from Thomas Muller.

Wagner was off target with a looping header following another good swift break forward by Bayern and Robben so nearly made up for his penalty miss with 88 minutes on the clock, but with the goal at his mercy, Robin Knoche got back well to deny the winger.

But after another good effort from Robben, that curled just wide of the target, Bayern had the goal they were threatening, albeit from the penalty spot, as Lewandowski fired low past Casteels and into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Gian Luca Itter had fouled Robben inside the box leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

It was poor first half by Bayern but they managed to win it at the death after a better second period, to move 21 points clear at the top of the table.