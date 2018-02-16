Preview: Mönchengladbach v Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach will be looking to turn around their poor run of form on Sunday when they host a Borussia Dortmund side enjoying an unbeaten streak.

Bundesliga

Date: 18 February 2018

Match Day 23

Kick-off: 19H00 local time

Venue: Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK

Referee: B. Dankert

Assistants: R. Rhode, M. Hacker

Fourth official: H. Henschel

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Monchengladbach 91 29 28 34

Dortmund 91 34 28 29

Did you know… ❓ Dieter #Hecking has never lost to a side coached by Peter Stöger 💪 #FridayFeeling #BMGBVB pic.twitter.com/GZVbSm6ads — Gladbach (@borussia_en) 16 February 2018

Previous encounter:

Dortmund 6-1 Mönchengladbach 23/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: M. Philipp (28', 38'), P. Aubameyang (45', 49', 62'), J. Weigl (79')

Mönchengladbach goalscorers: L. Stindl (66')

Players to watch:

Mönchengladbach have not scored in their last three games and will be pinning their hopes on Thorgan Hazard and Raffael to add to their eight goals apiece. Hazard has also provided eight assists in his 25 appearances.

Dortmund have been boosted by the addition of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who joined on loan last month. The Belgian has already netted three goals in two Bundesliga games for the BVB. He also bagged a brace in the Europa League win over Atalanta on Thursday.

Team form and manager quotes:

Since the start of December, Monchengladbach have managed only two Bundesliga victories. They beat Hamburger SV and FC Augsburg, but lost six league outings and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

In their last three league games, Die Fohlen lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-0 to RB Leipzig, and 1-0 to VfB Stuttgart. The consecutive defeats have seen them drop from fifth to 10th in the standings.

"It has been the same problems for weeks," manager Dieter Hecking told the press after the defeat to Stuttgart.

"We did not play well in the first half, we just did not have the ease, we were too slow in passing, we did not have a good positional game and too many technical mistakes. It was a very difficult phase, we do not like it at all."

Meanwhile, Dortmund have looked good in their recent fixtures. Manager Peter Stoger's men are unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning four.

Dortmund come into the clash with Mönchengladbach having won their last three encounters. They clinched a 3-2 win at 1. FC Köln, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Andre Schurrle, and beat Hamburg 2-0 at home last week, before edging out Atalanta 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Speaking after the win over Atalanta, Stoger told the press: "We made it really easy for the opponent to get the goals. So the reaction we showed in wanting to turn the game around was all the more remarkable.

"Perhaps it's a good thing that we were punished for the 10 or 15 minutes in which we weren't active. It will help us in our development, by making sure we remain focused."

Team news:

The hosts are expected to be without Fabian Johnson, Oscar Wendt, Julio Villalba, Ibrahima Traore, Tobias Strobl, and Mamadou Doucoure.

Dortmund are missing Erik Durm, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro, Sebastian Rode, Maximilian Philipp, and Shinji Kagawa.