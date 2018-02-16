Preview: Wolfsburg up against rampaging Bayern

VfL Wolfsburg will be aiming to bounce back from a recent defeat and steer clear of the relegation zone when they host runaway Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern München on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Date: 17 February 2018

Match Day 23

Kick-off: 16H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Referee: S. Stegemann

Assistants: C. Fischer, J. Neitzel

Fourth official: L. Koslowski

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Wolfsburg 47 5 6 36

Bayern 47 36 6 5

Previous encounter:

Bayern 2-2 Wolfsburg 22/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (pen 33′), A. Robben (42′)

Wolfsburg goalscorers: M. Arnold (56′), D. Didavi (83′)

Players to watch:

The hosts are expected to be without top scorer this season Daniel Didavi and will look towards striker Divock Origi and midfielder Yunus Malli to provide the goals. Both men have netted five goals thus far. Malli scored the winner against Hannover last month.

Robert Lewandowski remains Bayern’s most lethal weapon in front of goal. The Pole has scored 26 in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. He was also on target in the recent 2-1 win over FC Schalke.

Team form and manager quotes:

Die Wolfe come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Werder Bremen last week. Paul Verhaegh got on the scoresheet for the visitors, but Ludwig Augustinsson scored and Florian Kainz bagged a double to claim victory for Werder.

The defeat sees Wolfsburg sit only four points above the relegation zone, after winning only one of their last eight league games and losing three. They beat Hannover 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Stuttgart before the defeat on the road.

Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt told the club’s official website that his players need to be courageous against Bayern, saying: “We must go into the game against Bayern with positivity and a great deal of courage, as well as displaying a little less fear.

“I need to remove some of the respect within my team and let them know they can also hurt Bayern. If we can instil that, we’ll see a good performance from my team on Saturday – that I firmly believe!”

Meanwhile, Die Roten have been dominant in the league recently. They have lost only two games all season and are currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak stretching back to early December.

In their last three games, in all competitions, Jupp Heynckes’ charges beat FSV Mainz, SC Paderborn, and FC Schalke. Bayern sits comfortably at the top of the standings with an 18-point chasm between themselves and second-placed RB Leipzig.

Heynckes, who is 72 years old, has recently been suffering from illness and admitted to the press ahead of the Wolfsburg game that he was sleeping during the first 35 minutes of the win over Schalke.

“On Friday and Saturday I felt really bad,” Heynckes told a press conference.

“And on Saturday I went to bed at 16:45 and you know when I woke up? Just after 19:00… when the Bayern game had already been running for 35 minutes. Because of that, I had a very bad conscience.”

Team news:

Wolfsburg is missing John Brooks, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Ignacio Camacho, Marcel Tisserand, Daniel Didavi, Yannick Gerhardt.

Bayern is still without long-term absentee Manuel Neuer, while Arturo Vidal is sidelined through suspension.