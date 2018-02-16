Batshuayi puts Chelsea future on ice

Michy Batshuayi insists he’s ignoring the uncertainty over his future after making an instant impression at Borussia Dortmund.

Batshuayi joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea last month after finding opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, with just four Premier League starts in 18 months.

But despite his lack of recent game-time, the 24-year-old has shown no signs of rust after netting five goals in his first three outings for the Bundesliga outfit.

His two goals against Atlanta in the Europa League on Thursday handed Dortmund a 3-2 home win, ahead of the tie’s second leg.

“I’m feeling very good at the moment,” Batshuayi told ESPN FC.

“I’m not thinking about that [his Chelsea situation] at all.

“For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match anew. I’ll deal with the situation as it comes.”

“[The Dortmund players] all welcomed me here with open arms. The entire staff and the team made it very easy for me and I have a good translator by my side.”

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger has been equally pleased with Batshuayi’s impact after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in the January window.

“Michy is a true goal scorer. We knew beforehand that he was a player that always had a good quota,” said Stoger.

“So it was a clever ploy by us to bring him to Dortmund. We knew he was going to score goals if he gets the opportunity. The question, however, was whether he would fit into the team. That is looking very good. He’s totally accepted within the team, he’s integrated fast.”