Werner eyes move to European giant

Timo Werner admits he would struggle to turn down a move to one of Europe's big clubs, but is still enjoying his football at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2020, but has already been linked with UEFA Champions League title holders Real Madrid and previously expressed his desire to ply his trade in the Premier League.

"If you take Germany, it would be a lie to say that you would not like to play for FC Bayern München," he told Sport 1.

"It would be a lie to say in England you'd not like to play for Manchester United or Manchester City.

"Spain – Barca or Real. There are great clubs in every league. Italy or France would not be my leagues, but the other three.

"There are so many clubs you'd like to play for. I don't want to tie myself down. I'll see what happens."

Werner added: "Right now, I feel good here at Leipzig. My contract says that I should, must, can, will play here for another two years. That's why there are no other thoughts."

The Germany international has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in his 20 Bundesliga games this season. He's also netted three goals in six Champions League outings.