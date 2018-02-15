Pulisic: My size forced me to focus on skills

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic believes his diminutive size has not hindered him, but instead helped him develop into a more skillful player.

The 19-year-old revealed that he had to adapt quickly to playing against bigger opponents from a young age, and relied more on his intelligence and fleet-footedness to beat defenders.

“I’ve always played against bigger guys and was always the smallest out on the pitch,” he said in an interview with the official UEFA website.

“I had to think a lot quicker and make better use of my technique and abilities in order to get past them. That made me a much more skillful player.”

The American started his football career at the Pennsylvania Classics in 2015 before signing with Dortmund a few months later. He quickly shot through the youth ranks at the club and has become a key member of the BVB squad.

When asked about the move to Germany, Pulisic added: “It was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss. I knew a bit about their history and what Dortmund does to develop young players.

“I was a little bit scared about moving to Europe and I knew it wouldn’t be easy […] but it was something I just needed to do.”