Lazaro delight at Hertha goal

Valentino Lazaro relished scoring his first goal for Hertha Berlin in the recent win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old Austrian midfielder, who is being called the 'most talented Austrian since David Alaba', helped Hertha record a first win at Leverkusen since 2008 with the opening goal at the BayArena on Saturday.

Lazaro opened the scoring on 43 minutes ahead of a second goal from Salomon Kalou, with 53 minutes played for a 2-0 victory.

After the game, that saw Hertha move onto 30 points in 11 place, Lazaro revealed his delight to the club's official website.

He said: "I'm obviously delighted to have scored my first goal in the Bundesliga."

Lazaro, who dedicated the goal to his mother – on her birthday – added: "It's a lovely present for her. But I want to contribute a lot more goals and assists in the future."

Lazaro has also assisted a number of goals in recent weeks, but Hertha manager Pal Dardai is his best to play down Lazaro's recent form.

He said: "I told him that you don't get any special praise in Germany for a goal. You can be happy, but then you have to work hard for the next game. Last week, I told him he owed me a goal and today he scored, which is really nice."