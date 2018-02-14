Dortmund fined again for fan misconduct

Borussia Dortmund has accepted a €50,000 fine for their fans’ misbehaviour, which included setting off fireworks and throwing beer cups.

The Dortmund supporters lit fireworks during three of the club’s fixtures; at 1. FC Magdeburg in August, against FC Schalke 04 in November, and at Hertha Berlin last month.

A section of Dortmund fans was also caught throwing “filled beer cups into coaching zone twice as well several beer cups towards the Schalke keeper in the 80th minute,” according to a statement on the German FA’s official website.

The Bundesliga club has been in trouble for their fans’ behaviour in the past as well. Dortmund was fined €95,000 in July last year when fans lit fireworks during the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt in May 2017.

Dortmund has previously also been fined by UEFA for fan misconduct. The club had to pay a €15,000 fine after supporters used fireworks at a Champions League clash against Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.