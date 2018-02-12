Gomez: Stuttgart defended like Atletico

VfB Stuttgart striker Mario Gomez was impressed with the team’s defensive efforts against VfL Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday as they ground out a 1-0 victory.

The Swabians scored the crucial goal in the fifth minute through Daniel Ginczek after being set up by Gomez, and successfully held on to the fragile lead to clinch three Bundesliga points.

The 32-year-old was delighted with the win and compared Stuttgart’s defensive work with that of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

🎙️ How did @VfB_int hold on to win 1-0 today? Apparently by defending like Atletico Madrid… ⛔️ @Mario_Gomez pic.twitter.com/3pSZBwxCib — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) 11 February 2018

“We were defending like crazy towards the end,” Gomez told the official Bundesliga website.

“We were defending a bit like Atletico Madrid today! Of course with the ball we could do much better, but that doesn’t matter. We won the game, that’s what we wanted. I’m really happy today.”

Stuttgart, who were promoted to the top flight last season, still have work to do to get themselves clear of the relegation zone, with the gap currently sitting at four points. Their next clash is away to Augsburg on Sunday.

“We can’t stop now,” Gomez added. “Anything can happen in the Bundesliga. It’s a crazy league this season, but we want to go to Augsburg and win the game. We definitely have the quality to do so.”