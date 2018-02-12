Naldo hails Schalke supporters’ spirit

FC Schalke 04 centre-back Naldo heaped praise on the club’s traveling support after the 2-1 defeat to FC Bayern München at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Despite going down 1-0 after six minutes to Robert Lewandowski’s opener, the Royal Blues’ fans lifted their team and were rewarded in the 29th minute when Franco Di Santo levelled matters. In the end the visitors lost 2-1 after Thomas Muller scored the decisive goal.

Naldo was thoroughly impressed by the Schalke supporters throughout the game and dearly wanted to pay them back by winning against Die Roten.

‘The fans saw our fight and respected that,” the towering 35-year-old defender told the club’s official website. “Sadly, our efforts went unrewarded. We’d have liked to have got a positive result to make them happy.

“Props to the fans. They always get behind us. It was a special 90 minutes. Although our fans were outnumbered in the stadium, we could only hear the Schalke fans cheering us on. It’s an amazing feeling to know you’re not alone on away days.

“We put in a strong performance in Munich and had no fear of Bayern. It was an eye-catching battle and we deserved a point. If we play like that in the coming games, we’ll be fine.”