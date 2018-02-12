Five things we learned from Bundesliga Matchday 22

A Bundesliga star made a welcome return to action while Robert Lewandowski may have upset his coach despite scoring a crucial goal.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five things we learned from Matchday 22 of the Bundesliga action.

Reus returns

Dortmund and Germany fans were no doubt over the moon at the weekend following the return of Marco Reus to the starting lineup at Signal-Iduna Park for the first time since May after a knee ligament injury.

Reus made a definite impact on return from his latest injury, his silky skills setting up numerous chances for his teammates before he was subbed off late in the game.

Coach Peter Stoger will now be hoping that the 28-year old can stay injury free for the rest of the season as third-placed Dortmund chase a Champions League place, while Joachim Low will share similar thoughts as the talented forward would be a welcome addition to the German squad as they defend their world crown in Russia this summer.

Record chaser Robert

Is there nothing that Robert Lewandowski can’t do? The prolific Pole is now one goal away from breaking the Bundesliga record for scoring in consecutive home matches after netting for the 11th match in a row with his early goal against Schalke at the weekend. Now level with Jupp Heynckes, Lewy will have the chance to break the Bayern coach’s record against Hertha Berlin on Matchday 24, provided the veteran coach doesn’t sub him off early on to prevent him from doing so!

Schalke slipping?

Schalke, meanwhile, were unlucky not to take something away from the Allianz Arena after pushing the hosts all the way. The narrow defeat for Domenico Tedesco’s side was their second in a row and sees them slip down to sixth place in the increasingly tight battle for European places. Leon Goretzka was at the heart of everything good that the Royal Blues did and Tedesco will be hoping he can keep up this standard for the rest of the season before he makes the switch to the reigning champions. Their European dreams may depend on it.

Bulls back to their best?

Despite enduring an inconsistent season, RB Leipzig’s second successive league victory, a 2-0 home win against FC Augsburg on Saturday, means the Red Bull’s suddenly find themselves back in familiar territory – second spot. A repeat of last season’s runners-up finish would do a lot to silence the critics who claimed they were perhaps a one-season wonder and it would also earn Leipzig a second chance in Europe. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men would certainly fancy another crack at the Champions League after this season’s disappointing effort. The Red Bulls and their coach will have learned a lot, experience that could make a big difference in their next campaign on the continent.

Stuttgart score – but need more

New Stuttgart coach Tayfun Korkut made it four points from two games thanks to his side’s single-goal win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend. The win sees the Swabians pull clear of the relegation battle for the time being and Korkut will be hoping that last season’s Bundesliga 2 champions can consolidate and hold onto their top-flight status.

A lot will depend on whether Mario Gomez can rediscover his scoring touch. Both Gomez and Stuttgart have had disappointing seasons in front of goal. Gomez netting just twice in 17 games for Wolfsburg and the Reds, while Stuttgart have managed just 18 goals all season with only Hamburger SV having scored fewer. A few more goals from Gomez would be extremely welcome.