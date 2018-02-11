Ulreich pens new Bayern contract

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is chuffed to have signed a new contract at the club, after playing a crucial role in the team this season in the absence of Manuel Neuer.

Ulreich unexpectedly became Die Roten's first-choice in goal this term due to Neuer suffering a fractured metatarsal only four games in.

The 29-year-old has made the most of his opportunity, making 27 appearances in all competitions and keeping 10 clean sheets, and is delighted to have signed a new deal until 2021.

"I'm pleased that Bayern have put their faith in me and I can help this great club in the coming years to achieve its aims. My family and I are also really happy in Munich," he told the official Bundesliga website.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "The last three years have shown that we can rely on Sven not just as a goalkeeper but also as a person.

"This season especially he's played a massive part hunt for the title, as well as our continued progress in the UEFA Champions League and DFB Cup."