Stoger: ‘Uplifting’ to have Reus back

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger was delighted to have Marco Reus back in action as they beat Hamburger SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reus started his first game of the season and wore the captain's armband after sitting out most of the campaign due to a anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The 28-year-old played 71 minutes before being replaced by Mario Gotze, who was also making his comeback, and Stoger believes Reus could even have played the full match.

"Reus' performance was uplifting but that's not surprising," Stoger was quoted as saying by Goal. "He could have played the full 90 minutes today.

"It was a tough match against well-organised opposition. We're glad we won. It gives us bit of a rest and takes us a step further."

Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 49th minute, before a stoppage-time strike from Gotze secured the victory.

"We didn't show our best performance but at this stage it's just important to score and get the three points," Reus told Sky.

"We created chances and if we put on a bit more pressure the second goal would probably have come sooner. We know we still have a lot of work to do."