Lewandowski and Muller see off Schalke

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both found the net as FC Bayern München recorded a 2-1 win over FC Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 2 Schalke 1

Lewandowski strikes first

Di Santo equalises

Muller squeezes in the winner

Match Summary

Robert Lewandowski put Bayern ahead after just six minutes, but Bayern were able to pull level on the half-hour mark through a neat finish from Franco Di Santo.

But the parity didn’t last long as Thomas Muller was able to squeeze the ball in from the tightest angle to give Bayern the lead at the break.

Full Report

It didn’t take long for Bayern to take the lead, but only after Schalke got the first whiff of goal in just the second minute when the ball fell to Breel Embolo to have a strike that goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved before Daniel Caligiuri fired off-target on the rebound.

Six minutes in and Die Roten were ahead thanks to yet another goal from Robert Lewandowski. It was a simple finish for the Pole from close range after a thumping shot from Thomas Muller was parried by Ralf Fahrmann.

Schalke could well have been level in the ninth minute when a ball in from Caligiuri picked out Thilo Kehrer, only for him to place his header wide from close range.

Bayern went back on the offensive and David Alaba threatened Fahrmann’s goal with a fierce strike when afforded time and space to shoot, and a few minutes later the goalkeeper was glad to see Lewandowski’s shot blaze over the bar after cutting in from the right flank onto his left foot.

The equaliser arrived on the half-hour mark after a counterattack failed and Embolo recycled the ball and put it back into the box. Leon Goretzka mishit his effort to inadvertently direct it into the path of Franco Di Santo, who supplied a neat volley to put the ball in the back of the net.

Lewandowski had a chance to shoot after Franck Ribery’s pass to Arjen Robben was intercepted only to divert it into the Pole’s path, but his shot on the turn was too high. A few moments later and he had a penalty shout after going down under a challenge from Naldo, but the referee dismissed it.

Bayern were level again in the 36th minute when Muller found the net from an incredibly small angle after chasing Robben’s ball all the way down to the byline. There was minimal space between Fahrmann and the post, but the German was able to pick it out, probably inadvertently as he attempted a cross.

There could have been another goal before the break as Goretzka weaved into the box and sent a shot skidding narrowly wide before Lewandowski glanced a header over the bar from Robben’s free kick.

Schalke made an ambitious start to the second half, but were unable to forge a clear-cut chance until the 71st minute when substitute Amine Harit weaved his way to the edge of the Bayern box and teed up Embolo to fire at goal, but Ulreich pulled off a save to keep it out of the bottom corner.

But just two minutes later and Lewandowski seemed set for his second of the match to wrap up the game after James Rodriguez split open the Schalke defence with a through-ball for Muller and he looked to square for the No.9, only for Benjamin Stambouli to come flying in with a last-ditch challenge.