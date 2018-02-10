Gotze scores on Dortmund return

Borussia Dortmund made it back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga, although Hamburger SV made them work for the 2-0 success at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0

Walace misses open goal from distance

Piszczek denies Wood at point-blank range

Batshuayi opens scoring shortly after restart

Substitute Gotze seals win in added time

HSV were superb in the first half to belie their disappointing league standing as Dortmund failed to register a shot on target before half-time.

But Michy Batshuayi’s opener four minutes into the second half dented their hopes of escaping the relegation zone, and Mario Gotze capped off his comeback to score at the death which sealed victory for Peter Stoger’s side.

Full Report

A lively start to the match failed to produce any chances until the 13th minute when the visitors’ pressing almost paid off as Roman Burki’s poor clearance went straight to Walace, who was unable to hit the target from 40 yards out with the BVB keeper out of position.

The hosts created their first opening midway through the first half as Batshuayi steered Andre Schurrle’s cross wide of the near post, while Lukasz Piszczek had to be alert at the other end on 29 minutes with a block to deny Bobby Wood at point-blank range from Aaron Hunt’s cross and the rebound was blasted over by Walace.

Batshuayi wasn’t seeing much of the ball and when it did come to him in the 40th minute, the Belgian fired an effort off target from just outside the area.

However, the on-loan Chelsea striker took his next chance early in the second half as he capitalised on a miscued shot from Christian Pulisic to slot home at the far post for his third goal in the black and yellow shirt.

Pulisic missed the target from 15 yards out in the 64th minute as Dortmund went in search of more goals, and the USA international was a whisker away from getting on the end of Mahmoud Dahoud’s cross 13 minutes later.

Burki was alert to the danger four minutes from time when an error in defence let in Sejad Salihovic, but the keeper charged out to clear at the second attempt.

Gotze had been introduced for Marco Reus on 72 minutes and the midfielder made a goalscoring return when he latched onto Schurrle’s fine through-ball and found the back of the net with a delicate chip in stoppage time.