Bayern tackle Schalke next

Runaway Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern München will be looking to keep their winning streak going when they host an FC Schalke 04 side eager to get back into the top four.

Bundesliga

Date: 10 February 2018

Match Day 22

Kick-off: 19H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: T. Stieler

Assistants: M. Jollenbeck, C. Gittelmann

Fourth official: A. Blos

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern Munich 102 55 28 19

Schalke 102 19 28 55

Previous encounter:

Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich 19/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (25′), J. Rodriguez (29′), A. Vidal (75′)

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski stands head and shoulders above the rest of his team in terms of goal returns, having bagged 25 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions. However, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman were on the scoresheet in midweek and could also provide the visitors with some problems.

Guido Burgstaller is Schalke’s main weapon in the final third. The Austrian has scored nine goals in 24 games across all competitions, while also producing five assists. The 28-year-old scored the winner against VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

Team form and manager quotes:

Die Roten have been unstoppable across all competitions over the past few months. They have won 11 consecutive games stretching back to December 12 when they beat Hannover 96.

On the Bundesliga front, Bayern is on an eight-game winning streak, which has seen them open up a massive 18-point lead at the top of the standings. In their most recent league game, the leaders beat SV Werder Bremen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and 1. FSV Mainz 05.

Jupp Heynckes’ charges most recently hammered Paderborn 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, and a brace from Arjen Robben.

The Bayern boss told his press conference: “Schalke play good football, they are tactically very flexible, they have a good mentality and a great team spirit. You can see that and you can tell by the body language of the players, they do a good job, and tomorrow may be a game of patience.”

Meanwhile, Schalke has shown inconsistency in their recent games. In their last five fixtures in all competitions, The Royal Blues have won two, lost two, and drawn one game, most recently beating Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

In the Bundesliga, Schalke has won only one of their last five outings, against Stuttgart. The dip in form has seen them drop from second position in the standings to fifth. However, a win could get them back into the top two.

“We’re going there to get three points,” Schalke manager Domenico Tedesco told his pre-match press conference. “Otherwise we might as well stay in Gelsenkirchen and lay in bed.”

When asked about Heynckes, Tedesco added: “He is a role model for me, and a great coach, who has a great approach and communicates well with his team.”

Team news:

Bayern will be missing Manuel Neuer and Christian Fruchtl, while Schalke is without Abdul Rahman Baba, Pablo Insua, and the suspended Matija Nastasic.