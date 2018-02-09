Preview: Dortmund v Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund will be targeting their first back-to-back wins of the year on Saturday when they host a Hamburger SV side struggling near the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga

Date: 10 February 2018

Match Day 22

Kick-off: 16H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park

Referee: M. Fritz

Assistants: D. Schaal, M. Pelgrim

Fourth official: M. Thomsen

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 101 37 28 36

Hamburg 101 36 28 37

Previous encounter:

Hamburg 0-3 Dortmund 20/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: S. Kagawa (24'), P. Aubameyang (63'), C. Pulisic (79')

Players to watch:

The hosts will be hoping Michy Batshuayi will pick up straight from where he left off against Cologne. The Chelsea loanee scored a brace in his first Bundesliga start, and bagged an assist, and is likely to lead the line again, with Andre Schurrle and Christian Pulisic providing the width.

Hamburg have been short on goals this campaign, with winger Filip Kostic's four goals in 17 games leading the scoring charts at the club. Meanwhile, right-back Dennis Diekmeier has produced the most assists with three.

Team form and manager quotes:

The BVB come into the clash having gone six league games without a defeat. They beat Mainz and Hoffenheim before the winter break, and have drawn three and won one of their four fixtures in 2018.

Manager Peter Stoger's charges drew with Wolfsburg, Hertha, and Freiburg before edging out FC Cologne 3-2 in their most recent Bundesliga outing. Loan-signing Batshuayi made the most of his first start in the league by bagging a brace against Cologne, before Andre Schurrle netted the winner in the 84th minute.

"We would like to get a victory. We will place the main focus on the lads who are performing really well," Stoger told the club's official website.

"I'm feeling in a positive mood. I have the impression that things are getting better and better. I believe we're on the right track."

Meanwhile, Hamburg have not won in their last eight Bundesliga games, losing four. The four defeats came in consecutive games, before two 1-1 draws with RB Leipzig and Hannover 96 ended the losing streak.

Manager Bernd Hollerbach's side have been down in 17th position, second-from-bottom in the league, in recent weeks. However, they could climb up to 15th should results go in their favour.

Hollerbach told the press, according to sport1: "I think you have a chance in every game. Dortmund have a very strong offense. We have to be stable like in Leipzig, but always looking for the way forward. We have to play the ball courageously forward."

Team news:

Dortmund are missing a host of players, including Erik Durm, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro, Marcel Schmelzer, Sebastian Rode, and Maximilian Philipp.

Hamburg are without the suspended Kyriakos Papadopoulos, while Nicolai Muller and Lewis Holtby are injured.