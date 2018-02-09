Stoger: Dortmund on the right track

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger is feeling positive ahead of his side's Bundesliga clash against Hamburger SV on Saturday, but wants to see an improved performance.

Dortmund have played four games since the season restarted after the winter break, but have only managed one victory, in their most recent game at 1.FC Köln where they won 3-2.

Dortmund drew the other three games and Stoger is hoping to notch up a second victory of the year.

"The four matches were okay in spells but not optimal," he told the club's official website.

"[In Cologne] we clearly improved. We showed more purpose going forward, but still space was left open at the back."

"We would like to get a victory. We will place the main focus on the lads who are performing really well," he added.

"I'm feeling in a positive mood. I have the impression that things are getting better and better. I believe we're on the right track."

Dortmund are back up to fourth position in the standings after the Köln victory and could move up to second with another three-points.