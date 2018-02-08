Tedesco: Great feeling to make semi-finals

FC Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco was delighted to see his side progress in the DFB-Pokal after beating VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Wednesday and believes it was a deserved win.

A solitary strike from Guido Burgstaller in the 10th minute was enough to ensure Schalke's safe passage into the last four as they staved off Wolfsburg's second-half attacks.

Schalke drew their previous encounter with Wolfsburg 1-1 in the Bundesliga, and Tedesco was pleased to see that his players learnt from their mistakes.

A night to remember for Schalke – they've reached the #DFBPokal semi-finals

"We learnt from our Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg. Back then, we lost too many battles on the pitch and conceded an equaliser in stoppage time. This time we were tougher in the middle of the park, closed down the space and pressed our opponents into mistakes," he said, according to the club's official website.

"In the first half, we failed to score a second after Burgstaller’s fantastic goal. We need to work on that and we will. We know it’s a flaw in our game right now.

"However, I’m very happy to have achieved our goal and got our deserved win. We played very well in the first half and to be part of the last four in the DFB-Pokal is a great feeling to have.

"From tomorrow, our focus is entirely on FC Bayern München. Like any Bundesliga game, it’ll be tough. We’ll head to the Allianz and try our very best to take something from the game."

Schalke will travel to Bayern for their next Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Their previous game against Die Roten finished as a 3-0 defeat at home.