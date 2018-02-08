Schmidt: Wolfsburg lacked penetration

VfL Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt was disappointed that his side failed to break down FC Schalke 04's defence in their 1-0 defeat in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

Guido Burgstaller produced the decisive strike in the 10th minute to put the hosts in the lead, and they were able to keep Wolfsburg relatively quiet and see out the game to clinch victory on Wednesday.

Schmidt believes his side showed courage and determination to get back on level terms after the break, but they ultimately lacked the necessary penetration and were knocked out.

"We tried everything and invested a great deal during the second-half, but it just wasn’t enough to earn us an equaliser and force the game into extra-time," he told the press, according to the club's official website.

"We made a good start to the match, looked to press forward courageously and we knew our chances would come. Then we were caught on the break, which we were unable to defend on the half-way line.

"Having conceded, we went through a ten-minute period of Schalke pressure, during which we were lucky on two or three occasions, but after that we got back into the game well and created some openings.

"We took a brave approach to the second period and threw everything we could at our opponents, but failed to create any really clear chances. We ultimately lacked the penetrative power in the box and were unable to get in behind the opposition defence."