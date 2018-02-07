Hasenhuttl criticises Keita’s form

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has been disappointed with midfielder Naby Keita’s performances since agreeing to sign for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old had a phenomenal 2016/17 season which saw him score eight goals and provide seven assists in 31 games, as Leipzig finished runners-up to FC Bayern München in the Bundesliga.

Keita’s performances drew the attention of Liverpool, who agreed to pay his £48m release clause last August in order to add him to their squad at the end of the 2017/18 season.

However, according to Hasenhuttl, since the deal was agreed the Guinea international has been unable to show the same consistency in his performances.

“Naby is not as consistent this year as last year,” Hasenhuttl told Sport Bild. “It’s important that he brings his expectations back to normal levels.

“I’m not one who wants to motivate with fear. I don’t immediately get the whip out in the classic sense and I don’t kick the players non-stop.”