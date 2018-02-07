Heynckes: Bayern scored wonderful goals at Paderborn

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes believes his side played well in the 6-0 hammering of Paderborn, a game in which Thomas Muller picked up a knock that will be assessed.

Die Roten thrashed Paderborn on a difficult pitch that was not conducive to a fluid passing game. The Bundesliga leaders clinched victory thanks to an Arjen Robben brace, and goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, and Corentin Tolisso.

“Of course, everyone is delighted that we have qualified for the next round,” said Heynckes, as quoted by Goal. “We dealt with the difficult surface very well, scored wonderful goals and deserved the win.”

The German giants did, however, suffer a blow in the first half. After only 32 minutes Thomas Muller was replaced due to a bruised thigh, giving way to Tolisso.

Heynckes was not overly concerned by the injury but confirmed that it will be assessed as the team prepare for their Bundesliga clash with FC Schalke 04 on Saturday.

“Muller has a bruised thigh so we’ll have to see how the injury develops over the next few days,” he added. “He could have carried on, but was restricted and unable to give his maximum.”