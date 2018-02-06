Bayern reach semis with Paderborn rout

FC Bayern Munchen cruised into the DFB-Pokal semi-finals after trashing Paderborn 6-0 in their last-eight tie at the Benteler Arena on Tuesday.

Paderborn 0 Bayern 6

Schonlau denied early opener by offside flag

Coman, Lewandowski, Kimmich score in first half

Tolisso header extends Bayern advantage

Zolinski strikes woodwork soon after

Robben bags late brace to wrap up win

Match Summary

The result was harsh on the third-tier leaders as they showed plenty of attacking endeavour against the Bundesliga champions, who made them pay for over-committing on more than one occasion.

First-half goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich put Jupp Heynckes’s side firmly in command, before Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben completed the rout in the second half.

Full Report

The hosts weren’t overawed by their more illustrious opponents and made a bright start to the cup-tie, with Sven Ulreich called into action after just two minutes when he claimed Ben Zolinski’s cross-shot under his crossbar.

Bayern threatened a minute later as Lewandowski got on the end of Kimmich’s cross to the back post and forced Michael Ratajczak into a sharp save with his header.

Paderborn had the ball in the back of the net on eight minutes when Sebastian Schonlau beat Ulreich after being played in by Marlon Ritter with a quickly-taken free-kick, but the goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

However, the opener arrived at the other end on 19 minutes through Coman, who pounced from close range after Thomas Muller and Robben scuffed their respective shots inside the box.

Christian Strohdiek looked to respond for Steffen Baumgart’s men with a rasping effort from distance that cleared the bar on 21 minutes, but the visitors doubled their lead four minutes later.

Lewandowski made it look easy as he brought Coman’s firm cross under control on his chest inside the area and fired past Ratajczak into the left corner of the net.

Ritter almost pulled one back with a free-kick from 25 yards out that he curled narrowly wide of the left post on 35 minutes, while Ulreich was forced to tip Sven Michel’s looping header over the bar from a long throw-in moments later.

Paderborn’s eagerness to attack saw them concede again three minutes before half-time as Kimmich beat the offside trap to latch onto Mats Hummels’ ball over the top and finish coolly past Ratajczak from six yards out.

Ulreich had to be alert to prevent Ritter from scoring in first-half stoppage time with a free-kick from an angle on the left that he parried away from danger.

The visiting keeper was relieved to see Schonlau direct a header wide of the near post in the opening minute of the second half after he connected with a free-kick from the left, while Ratajczak got just enough on Tolisso’s low shot to turn it around the left post on 54 minutes.

There was nothing Ratajczak could do to keep out the substitute from the resulting corner, though, as Tolisso powered a header home to make it 3-0 on the evening.

Zolinski was unfortunate to see his 56th-minute shot from the edge of the box hit the left post, before Robben tested Ratajczak with a curling effort from outside the box on the right that was tipped over the bar on 61 minutes.

Ulreich was called on to make a more routine save from Ritter’s bobbling strike just outside the box 12 minutes later, and substitute Phillip Tietz missed a sitter for Paderborn 10 minutes from time when he steered a square pass wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Robben added gloss to the scoreline with a quick-fire brace in the closing stages. His first goal was an exquisite finish as the winger curled the ball into the left corner of the net from 18 yards out after being teed up by Sebastian Rudy, and his second one was a simple tap-in after Franck Ribery unselfishly squared the ball for him just outside the six-yard box.