Reus set for Dortmund return against Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus appears set to make his long awaited return to first team action on Saturday when the club face Hamburg at Signal Iduna Park.

The Germany international has been unavailable for the last eight months as he recovered from a serious knee injury he picked up in the DFB Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in May 2017.

In that contest he suffered a knee ligament tear and was forced to undergo surgery to begin to correct the problem. Since then Reus has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation towards getting back to full fitness.

He returned to full first team training towards the end of January and has been taking part in full contact training sessions. With a full week of practice under his belt with the Dortmund squad, he seems set to feature against Die Rothosen this weekend in the league.

Dortmund manager Peter Stöger said: "It's going well for him. He wants to get involved and help us, but we'll have to see.

"We'll chat to the medical team and talk to him about it. He knows his body better than anyone."

The player has earlier made no secret of his desire to be selected for Joachim Löw's Germany squad for the World Cup in Russia in June and July, however, he will need to prove he is back to his best in the remaining months of the campaign.