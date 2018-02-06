Fahrmann: Tough to take Bremen defeat

FC Schalke 04 goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann admits the 2-1 defeat at home against Werder Bremen was difficult to take, especially after his mistake led to an important goal.

The Royal Blues made the perfect start to the Bundesliga clash on Saturday when Yevhen Konoplyanka opened the scoring in the 24th minute. However, Max Kruse and Zlatko Junuzovic scored late-on to clinch a narrow win for Werder, with Fahrmann's blunder leading to Kruse's strike.

Fahrmann told the club's official website: "Yes, it was a tough one. We were incredibly unlucky. I unfortunately made a mistake that let Bremen back into the game.

"I felt the free-kick had a little too much venom to hold on to, so I just tried to bounce the ball down and then catch it, but I pushed it too far forward.

"I’m really sorry for the team, because it was an avoidable goal. I can only apologise."

Schalke are preparing to host VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Wednesday before a Bundesliga clash with leaders FC Bayern München on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the upcoming games, Fahrmann added: "Anything could still happen, so we need to put our absolute all into Wednesday’s meeting with Wolfsburg.

"We’re determined to reach the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and then we’ll look to give Bayern a real fight on the weekend. We’re looking forward to the game a lot, even though we know that Bayern are the clear favourites."