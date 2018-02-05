Agent: Opare statements from Augsburg false

Daniel Opare’s agent has taken exception to comments from FC Augsburg that suggested the defender wasn’t adhering to the Bundesliga club’s values.

The Ghana international was dropped for the visit of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, having started the previous three league games against 1. FC Koln, VfL Borussia Monchengladbach and Hamburger SV.

The Swabian outfit claimed Opare has “recently shown no loyalty to the values of being down to earth, togetherness, reliability, and honesty, all which the club stand for” and rejected their final offer to extend his contract.

The 27-year-old right-back has made 17 top-flight appearances this term – all starts – but his future appears to be in serious doubt as he enters the final five months of his current deal.

Chris Nathaniel, though, has denied rumours that his client is set to leave the WWK Arena amid reported interest from FC Schalke 04 and former Premier League champions Leicester.

“I am shocked by the recent false statements about my client Daniel Opare,” Nathaniel told the Sun.

“Firstly, he is still contracted to Augsburg and will be there until the end of the season when his contract ends, so the talk of him being sacked are incorrect.

“I received a call from Augsburg on Thursday stating unless my client signed the contract they had offered in two days, he would not play for the club again.

“The offer from the club did not meet my client’s requirements and he was subsequently banished from first-team activities and even asked to clear his locker, which I found petty and unprofessional, considering he has been at the club for some 30 months.

“Daniel will continue to train hard and will be available to help the club if called upon and it is ironic his temperament was never put into question before the contract issue.

“Finally, Daniel has five months on his contract so he is entitled legally to talk with any club. He is proud to be linked with clubs like Leicester and Schalke but he has been and will continue to be focused on helping Augsburg finish as high in the league as possible whenever called upon.”