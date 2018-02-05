DFB-Pokal Preview: Paderborn v Bayern

FC Bayern München’s path to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals takes them to third-tier leaders Paderborn, who they will face at the Benteler-Arena on Tuesday.

DFB-Pokal

5 February 2018

Kick-off 21:45 CET

Venue: Benteler-Arena

Referee: M. Schmidt

Assistants: C. Günsch, F. Assmuth

Fourth official: G. Kleve

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Paderborn 2 0 0 2

Bayern München 2 2 0 0

Previous encounter:

Paderborn 0-6 Bayern Munich 21/02/2015 (Premier League)

FC Bayern München goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (24’, 37’,), A. Robben (63’, 86’), F. Ribery (72’), M. Weiser (78’)

Players to watch:

"In his current form, @jamesdrodriguez is obviously a godsend for #FCBayern. He is playing at a very high level, but he can play better." #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/mppPXnFQlq — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 5, 2018

While Robert Lewandowski is Germany’s top scorer with 18 goals to his name already at a rate of one goal every 87 minutes, it is playmaker James Rodriguez who has really been impressing of late. The Colombian scored in their recent win over Mainz and will be able to fully express himself against lower-league opposition.

Paderborn’s most deadly player this season has been German forward Sven Michel, who has 10 goals from 23 appearances, making him the fourth most prolific goal-getter in the 3.Liga.

Team form and quotes:

Bayern are cruising in the Bundesliga, top of the standings with an 18-point lead over second-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and have won their last eight league matches on the trot, most recently overcoming 1. FSV Mainz 05 2-0 thanks to two first-half goals.

Paderborn also lead their league, as they are four points clear at the top of the 3. Liga and unbeaten in their last five league matches, although they were held to a 1-1 draw in their most recent encounter against Sonnenhof Grossaspach.

A single goal from Ben Zolinski saw them progress past second-tier Ingolstadt in the previous round of the competition, but there is little to suggest that their adventure will continue beyond this midweek clash.

“You always think these matches are easy for FC Bayern,” Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes said after their recent win over Mainz. “You saw once again that teams rise above themselves when they’re up against us, they’re incredibly hard-running and committed and also play well at times.

“We are taking this opponent very seriously,” Heynckes said of their humble opposition. “I think it will be a real cup tie.”

Meanwhile, Paderborn boss Steffen Baumgart told his players to “attack early and act courageously” against German football’s hegemon.

“We want to try to play forward, to score goals,” Baumgart said. “Want to make it as hard as possible for the opponent. For us, all this is a great success, that we have come so far in this competition.”

Team news:

Arturo Vidal is available for Bayern after recovering from a bout of gastroenteritis, but Jerome Boateng misses out with a stomach infection and Javi Martinez is also missing with an ankle injury.

For Paderborn, goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle is expected to miss out, while defender Lukas Boeder will have to face a late fitness test due to a back issue.