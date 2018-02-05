Bremen target more points in relegation battle

SV Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt revealed his delight at the hard-fought 2-1 win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday but believes his team need more victories to ensure Bundesliga survival.

Since taking over from Alexander Nouri in October last year, Kohfeldt has helped the club record 15 points from a possible 33 in the German top flight and steered them out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the victory over high-flying Schalke came despite falling a goal behind to a Yevhen Konoplyanka strike. However, an equaliser arrived from Max Kruse before Zlatko Junuzović sealed the points with a dramatic late winner.

As such, Kohfeldt was pleased with the display but continues to demand more of his players. He told the club’s official website: “After the equaliser, I was a bit torn because we always want to win but I didn’t want us to lose our shape.

“Perhaps we deserved to win the games in previous weeks and today we forced the victory. It wasn’t our best performance but we played against third in the table today, you can’t forget that. The boys showed a lot of character today. I am really happy with the win.”

“Obviously it is that bit nicer to be out of the relegation places but it’s only on goal difference. The points that we have now won’t be enough whatsoever so our position isn’t really relevant. We need to stay alert and keep on picking up points.”