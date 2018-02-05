Hasenhüttl nearly subbed Lookman before debut winner

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl admitted he nearly substituted debutant Ademola Lookman before he scored the late winner in Saturday’s Bundesliga victory over VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The England youth international, who joined Leipzig on the last day of the transfer window from Everton, came on for the visitors in the 78th minute but had difficulty keeping his footing in the slippery conditions of the Borussia-Park surface.

For superstitious reasons the 20-year-old decided to wear some ‘lucky’ footwear he had brought from Merseyside, however, it appeared the studs on his boots weren’t practical to deal with the conditions at the venue.

As such, Hasenhüttl said he nearly pulled off the youngster but in the end decided to leave him on the pitch. Hasenhüttl told Kicker: “He was lucky I left him on. He was losing his footing a lot.

“He wore [his boots] in training yesterday and was just sliding all over the place. He was slipping again today and I wanted to take him off just before he scored, but luckily we kept him out there!”

Nonetheless, at the death Lookman showed great composure as he skipped beyond two Mönchengladbach defenders to send a clinical strike past Topias Sippel into the net.

“He took his goal exactly how I hoped he would,” Hasenhüttl added. “He has so much quality in one-against-one situations. He showed that again today.”