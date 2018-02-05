Matchday 21: Four talking points

Borussia Dortmund’s win over FC Koln provided a number of interesting topics after an on-loan striker answered his critics in emphatic fashion.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at that and other talking points from Matchday 21’s action.

Batshuayi braced for action

Michy Batshuayi’s debut for Borussia Dortmund on loan from Chelsea couldn’t have gone any better as he grabbed two goals in a thrilling 3-2 win for Peter Stoger’s new side over his old side FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion.

The Belgian’s dream debut certainly raised a few questions. Namely, if Batshuayi is not considered good enough for the Premier League (in the eyes of Antonio Conte, anyway) then how come he can make such an immediate impact in the Bundesliga?

Is the quality of Bundesliga defending below that of the Premier League or is Conte just wrong about the 24-year old? Of course, it is still early days, but if the goals continue to flow for ‘Batsman’ then Conte’s judgement will certainly be called into question. Not that Dortmund fans will be too concerned about that.

British invasion?

Batshuayi was not the only Premier League player to make in impact at the weekend, as Everton youngster Ademola Lookman became the first Brit to score in the Bundesliga in 13 years. The 20-year England-U21 star netted the winner for RB Leipzig against VfL Borussia Monchengladbach just 10 minutes after coming on a substitute.

Lookman’s loan switch is the latest in a growing trend of talented young Brits opting to play in the Bundesliga after becoming frustrated with limited opportunities at home. Jadon Sancho (Manchester City to Dortmund), Reece Oxford (West Ham to Monchengladbach) and Kaylen Hinds (Arsenal to Wolfsburg) have also quit England for Germany in the hope of first-team opportunities as Premier League clubs continue to spend vast amounts of money on foreign talent rather than give youth a chance. Again, time will tell if these youngsters have made the right decision, but with nothing to lose you cannot blame them for trying.

🚨 @Everton fans you can officially switch off #ARSEVE now…@Alookman_ is on for Bruma for the final 12 minutes. 😉 🔴⚪ #BMGRBL 0-0 pic.twitter.com/QSEvfmEjV0 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 3, 2018

Bremen shock Schalke in game of groans

Schalke’s run of good form came to a spectacular end on Saturday in a game that was an advert for bad goalkeeping. Werder’s Jiri Pavlenka and Schalke’s Ralf Fahrmann traded blunders to leave the sides level before Zlatko Junuzovic’s scrambled last-gasp goal gave the struggling green and whites the points in a performance that would have left Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco fuming. The dismissal of Matija Nastastic for a second yellow card was key as it handed Bremen the advantage and led to their equaliser with just 10 minutes remaining. The defeat saw the Miners slip two places to fourth as rivals RB Leipzig and Dortmund both managed wins. It was another surprise result and just goes to show that the only thing predictable about this Bundesliga season is its unpredictability. Does anyone want those Champions League places?

Relentless Bayern

One thing that remains predictable though is that Bayern Munich are on course for a record sixth consecutive title. Mainz put up a good fight on Saturday, but the Bavarians were, as usual, highly efficient, scoring with their only two shots of the half as they went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The champions demonstrated their strength in depth as they made seven changes from their last match and even left goal-getter-in-chief Robert Lewandowski on the bench, but still ran out comfortable winners.

Loan star James Rodriguez starred for Jupp Heynckes side, scoring one delightful goal and having a hand in the other as he put another fine performance. Rumour has it that Real Madrid may recall the Colombian from his loan spell at the end of the season, and although Bayern fans probably don’t want him to leave, the champions once again demonstrated that they have more than enough to cope should that happen.