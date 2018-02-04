Lookman happy with debut winner

Ademola Lookman was delighted to score the winning goal on his debut for RB Leipzig in their 1-0 defeat of VfL Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The on-loan Everton attacker netted just 11 minutes after being introduced by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl at the Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK with the tie seemingly deadlocked.

Lookman, who replaced Bruma on 78 minutes, scored with his first shot in the Bundesliga, having picked up the ball roughly 30 yards from goal before racing across the box and beating Monchengladbach goalkeeper Tobias Sippel.

After the game, the 20-year-old told the official Bundesliga website: “It’s amazing. I’m happy to make my debut and to top it off with a goal is fantastic. The win and three points is the most important thing, so I’m happy.”

He added: “I think we played well as a team, kept possession well, played in between the lines. When I got the call to come on, I was just thinking of how I could make an impact, and thank God I did.”

Hasenhuttl was naturally delighted with his new addition, although he was perhaps overly concerned about his balance, adding: “I told him to get involved in attacks and make sure he didn’t slip too much with his boots.

“He wore them yesterday in training and was just sliding all over the place. He was slipping again today and I wanted to take him off just before he scored, but luckily we kept him out there. That’s football as he went on to score the winner. I thought he was great.”