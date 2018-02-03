Martinez suffers sprained ankle

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes must do without Javi Martinez for a spell after the Spaniard sprained an ankle in training on Friday.

The 29-year-old has featured in his more natural defensive midfield role under Heynckes this season, with predecessors Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti having used him mainly in central defence.

Martinez missed the 5-2 thrashing of Hoffenheim last weekend as a result of flu, but returned to training earlier this week as Bayern prepared for the trip to Mainz on Saturday.

However, the Bundesliga champions revealed on Saturday morning that the former Athletic Bilbao man was unavailable for selection after injuring his ankle the previous day.

"The game will take place without Javi #Martinez. He sprained his ankle in the final training session and has not travelled to Mainz," read a tweet from the Bavarian giants.

Martinez has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term, scoring twice and registering one assist.