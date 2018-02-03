Batshuayi delight at debut double

Michy Batshuayi was over the moon to begin life at Borussia Dortmund with a brace, and an assist in the 3-2 defeat of Cologne on Friday night.

The on-loan Chelsea striker opened his account for Dortmund on 35 minutes and after having a goal disallowed for offsides, he bagged his second with 62 minutes on the clock to cancel out a Simon Zoller equaliser.

The match looked to be heading for a draw following a second equaliser, this time from Jorge Mere, but Batshuayi laid on for Andre Schurrle to net an 84th minute winner.

After the game, a delighted Batshuayi told the official Dortmund site: "I feel very good, but I want to become even better. Today it was just important to win the game."

He added: "It wasn't easy today. I've only been here for two days and I tried to implement what the coach told me."

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger, meanwhile, lamented the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but was naturally delighted to have signed such an able replacement.

He said: "We lost an extraordinary striker and gained a player who has qualities in front of goal.

"He wasn't getting too many minutes at Chelsea, which is why he pushed for a switch. The fact the match went like that for him is a dream for everyone involved.

"It will do him good, it will do us good."