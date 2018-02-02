Batshuayi bags a brace, Dortmund edge five-goal thriller

Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his new team to a 3-2 victory over 1. FC Köln at the Rhein-Energie Stadion on Friday night.

1. FC Köln 2 Borussia Dortmund 3

Batshuayi scores on 35′

Zoller levels on 60′

Batshuayi with a second on 62′

Mere levels on 69′

Schurrle with the winner on 84′

FT @fckoeln_en 2-3 @BVB Koln put up a brave fight but a brace and an assist from Batshuayi on his #Bundesliga debut inspires Dortmund to a crucial victory.#KOEBVB pic.twitter.com/GzOFTVrdUW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

Match summary

There were a number of interesting sub-plots to this Bundesliga clash, with Peter Stoger returning to Cologne for the first time since joining Dortmund – as BVB began life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but with the addition of Batshuayi.

Ultimately it was Andre Schurrle with a late winner following the Belgian striker’s brace, with Cologne having twice levelled through Simon Zoller and Jorge Mere.

Full report

Both sides appeared well up for this game from the first kick of the ball, although it was Dortmund who controlled much of the early ball, as Batshuayi enjoyed a few good touches.

Roman Burki though was forced into the first save of the game, with his feet, from a Milo Jojic shot from inside the box as he latched onto a good Sehrou Guirassy cut-back.

Dortmund were then so nearly ahead through Shinji Kagawa on 16 minutes but his effort hit the Cologne crossbar.

The away side’s next chance fell to Batshuayi, who had played a neat one-two with Schurrle, but his shot on target was well blocked.

But Batshuayi soon had his first goal for his new club, with 35 minutes on the clock, with a left-foot finish from Jeremy Toljan’s centre.

Batshuayi had the ball in the back of the net again on the stroke of half-time but this time his effort was ruled out correctly for offsides.

The new man continued to make his presence felt after the break, following some good approach play involving Toljan and Schurrle, but Timo Horn was quickly out of his goal to block the Belgian striker’s drive.

Astonishingly though, Cologne were back on level terms with 59 minutes played, as half-time substitute Zoller headed home following a parry from Burki, as he kept out a Dominique Heintz, who had stormed forward after breaking up a Dortmund attack.

Batshuayi though was not to be outdone and bagged a legitimate second just three minutes later with a super finish after connecting to a Christian Pulisic pass in behind the Cologne defence.

Zoller was unable to worry Burki with a 65th-minute effort but Mere fired Cologne level again with a glancing headed into the bottom of Burki’s goal from a Jonas Hector corner.

Horn then kept out a powerful effort from Schurrle as Dortmund pushed for a winner that ultimately arrived via the boot of Schurrle with the help of a deflection off Mere, having been laid in on goal by Batshuayi.

Marco Holger thought he had added a fourth goal, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos was on hand to block, ahead of the final whistle, that affirmed Dortmund’s decision to dispense with Aubameyang and replace him with the loan signing of the massively impressive Batshuayi.