Dortmund boss happy to see Aubameyang leave

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stoger is happy that the saga over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future has been resolved.

Aubameyang completed a £56million deadline day move to Arsenal to end months of speculation over the Gabon international’s future.

The 28-year-old has been a target for several clubs over recent months, with Stoger admitting that Aubameyang’s situation had become distraction for the rest of the Dortmund squad.

“It’s good that it’s over because that issue occupied so much space in public,” Stoger told Bild.

“Now there’s not that issue anymore behind which you can hide.”

Aubameyang had been left out of the Dortmund squad for two games prior to returning for the 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg, yet Stoger insists the striker’s attitude had not been a problem.

Stoger added: “Only one single time he skipped our team meeting and only one single time he practiced badly because he wanted to put a sign [out] apparently. But apart from that he behaved reasonably.”