Allardyce says Lookman ‘stubborn’ for Leipzig move

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that forward Ademola Lookman demanded a move to RB Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga despite it being against the club’s wishes.

The 20-year-old joined Leipzig on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season even though Allardyce had earlier this week insisted he would not be allowed to leave.

The former England manager made it clear he was unavailable for loan after the departure of Aaron Lennon on loan to Burnley.

As such, the Toffees boss has since said that the player was adamant about moving even though it was not something he agreed with. The 63-year-old told reporters: “It is one of the most unusual situations I’ve been in. We got some deals for him but he was adamant he chose Germany.”

Nonetheless, he added that he tried to persuade the Wandsworth-born starlet to consider other offers, however, Lookman was not to be swayed, saying: “His stubbornness meant he got his own way. I hope he proves us all wrong.”

The England U21 international joined the Merseyside-based outfit in 2017 from Charlton Athletic for £11m in January 2017 and made seven Premier League appearances while starting one match.