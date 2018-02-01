Preview: Cologne v Dortmund

A resurgent Cologne side will be aiming to build some momentum when they host a Borussia Dortmund outfit yet to claim a Bundesliga victory this year.

Bundesliga

Date: 2 February 2018

Match Day 21

Kick-off: 21H30 local time

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

Referee: B. Brand

Assistants: R. Schroder, M. Emmer

Fourth official: M. Borsch

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Cologne 86 28 23 35

Dortmund 86 35 23 28

Previous encounter:

Dortmund 5-0 Cologne 17/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: M. Philipp (2', 69'), S. Papastathopoulos (45'+1), P. Aubameyang (pen 59', 60')

Players to watch:

Cologne's sudden rise has been partly inspired by loan-signing Simon Terodde. The 29-year-old joined from Stuttgart on January 1 and has since scored three goals in three appearances. The home team will be hoping the German striker can keep his form going for a while longer.

In the wake of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure, Dortmund will be desperate for the remaining players to fill the massive goalscoring void he's left at the club. The BVB have brought in striker Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea to help carry the load and may decide to slot him straight into the starting XI on Friday.

Team form and manager quotes:

The hosts come into the clash having gone four games unbeaten in the league. Stefan Ruthenbeck's charges beat VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Hamburg before a 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Cologne's sudden run of form came seemingly out of nowhere, after many had already written them off for the rest of the season due to the fact that they couldn't win a single game in their first 16 Bundesliga matches.

However, under Ruthenbeck, who was appointed in December, the Billy Goats appear to have reignited their campaign as they aim to climb out of the bottom three. They are currently bottom of the table, 18th, seven points adrift safety.

"A win against Dortmund would do us a great deal, after that comes Frankfurt, another top team, and then we know we can beat them too," Ruthenbeck told his press conference.

"It's great how the team is supported as 18th, which is not the case with other clubs in the crisis."

Meanwhile, the BVB have gone in the wrong direction in terms of results recently. Their last win came on December 16 when they edged out TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 at home. Thereafter they were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by Bayern Munich and drew three consecutive league games.

Dortmund finished their clash with Wolfsburg goalless, drew 1-1 with Hertha BSC, and drew 2-2 with SC Freiburg. The string of draws have seen Peter Stoger's team drop from third to sixth position in the standings.

The departure of star striker Aubameyang, who signed for Arsenal on transfer deadline day this week, has dominated the news in Dortmund this month, and Stoger is delighted to put it behind them and focus on the job at hand.

"It's good that it's over because that issue occupied so much space in public," Stoger told Bild.

Team news:

Cologne are without Lukas Klunter, due to suspension, while Leonardo Bittencourt, Tim Handwerker, and Joao Queiros are injured.

Dortmund are missing Erik Durm, Andriy Yarmolenko, Maximilian Philipp, Marcel Schmelzer, and Raphael Guerreiro to injuries.