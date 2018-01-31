Werder Bremen sign Kosovo international

SV Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has expressed delight at the signing of Kosovo international Milot Rashica for a fee of €7.5 million from the Eredivisie's Vitesse Arnhem.

Rashica made his name in the Netherlands with Vitesse where he made 100 appearances while scoring 13 goals and contributing 20 assists as well.

The 21-year-old passed his medical on Tuesday and is now available for the Die Werderaner for the rest of the campaign. Details of the length of the contract are yet to be confirmed but some reports suggest he has signed until 2022.

@milotrashica: "It's massive for me to be able to play for this club."

Baumann said: "We are really happy that we got the deal over the line and we have a really promising player in Milot in our ranks now."

Werder head coach Florian Kohfeldt added: "I'm really delighted that Milot has joined us. He is a player with great potential and someone who can strengthen us straight away.

He is great in one-on-one situations, he gets in behind the defence with his pace and gives us a lot of versatility in our squad with his quality."

Meanwhile, the player is looking forward to the challenge of moving to the Bundesliga strugglers. He said: "A move to Werder is a really big step for me. I am convinced that we will be able to get out of the situation we are in quickly and I will be able to continue to develop a lot personally here."