Wolfsburg sign Swiss striker Mehmedi

VfL Wolfsburg has snapped up Switzerland international striker Admir Mehmedi from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club have revealed.

The 26-year-old former FC Zurich, Dynamo Kiev and SC Freiburg forward joins The Wolves on a four-and-a-half year deal, ending his association with Bayer, who he joined in 2015 after Freiburg were relegated.

Mehmedi started eight Bundesliga games this season, scoring twice, and upon signing his new contract, he revealed his delight at the switch.

“VfL Wolfsburg is a very highly renowned club and boasts a very, very positive reputation in my homeland, due to the clubs Swiss connections in the past.

“I am delighted that the transfer has materialised and I hope to be able to play my part in helping VfL enjoy a successful second half to the season.”

VfL Sporting director Olaf Rebbe added: “Admir Mehmedi fits the bill of our player requirements perfectly. He can be implemented in a variety of attacking roles, he knows the Bundesliga and he can immediately help us.

“He is a real win for the team, as he has proven his quality over many years, both nationally as well as internationally.”

VfL head-coach Martin Schmidt, meanwhile, said: “Admir brings masses of experience, but at the same time, he is far from being at the end of his potential to develop further. With him in the team, we have more offensive possibilities, are more complete as a team and tougher to reckon with.”

Mehmedi, who will wear the number 22 at Wolfsburg has scored a total of 23 goals in 122 Bundesliga appearances.

He joins news signings Josip Brekalo and Renato Steffen at the club.