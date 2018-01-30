Korkut: Stuttgart can reach their targets

New VfB Stuttgart manager Tayfun Korkut is confident he can help turn the club’s fortunes around after a difficult period which has seen them flirt with the relegation zone.

The five-time Bundesliga champions were relegated from the top-flight in 2016, but won the second tier on their first attempt last season and are determined to stave off the threat of relegation.

Stuttgart sacked manager Hannes Wolf after the 2-0 defeat at home to FC Schalke 04 on Saturday and replaced him with Korkut on Monday. The team are now only three points clear of the bottom three, after winning only once in their last eight league games.

However, Korkut is determined to get the team firing on all cylinders again, starting with the upcoming VfL Wolfsburg clash on Saturday.

He told the club’s official website: “VfB stands above all else – there’s one promise I can make: We will send a well-prepared team into the game and look to get the best from every individual.

“We want to approach our matches courageously and actively, be eager and determined and naturally we also want to score goals. I want to play my part in having the fans go home and say: That was the VfB I want to see! I am convinced we can achieve our targets for the season.”

He added: “The club has achieved a great deal in the past year and a half. That is very recommendable considering the relegation and the difficult phase which was connected with that.

“So far as the results are concerned, we are in a difficult phase right now, but we still have a gap to the relegation places. We need to widen that gap now.”