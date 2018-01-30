World champion sprinter Bolt set for Dortmund trial

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt is preparing for a trial at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in March, as he aims to pursue a football career.

The 31-year-old hung up his sprinting boots last year, after claiming 11 world titles in his illustrious athletics career, and is now curious to test himself in a different sporting arena.

Bolt’s physical talents are without question impressive, but his technical footballing abilities will be put to the test when he goes on trial at the Dortmund.

The Jamaican also trained with South African Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday as he continues his football experiment.

“That is something that I want to do, as you said I have trials with Borussia Dortmund so that’s something that is on the table,” he said, according to FourFourTwo.

“After the trials, then I can determine if it makes sense to do it or it doesn’t make sense. That’s what the plan is.”

Dortmund are currently enduring a difficult period in the Bundesliga. They have drawn three consecutive games and have consequently dropped down to the sixth position in the standings.