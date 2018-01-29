Gomez explains how Stuttgart can beat drop

VfB Stuttgart striker Mario Gomez believes the club can avoid being pulled into a Bundesliga relegation battle if they play with an attacking mindset in every match.

The Germany international recently signed for the struggling club after leaving VfL Wolfsburg. However, the 32-year-old was unable to help his team as they went down 2-0 to high-flying FC Schalke 04 last Saturday.

Currently, Die Schwaben are just three points clear of the relegation play-off place and after the loss the outfit parted ways with coach Hannes Wolf.

Nonetheless, the forward takes the view there were positives to be taken in the defeat against Die Königsblauen.

Christian Gentner on the match: "We never had any real stability in our play and it was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for us."

He said: "In the second half you saw that we could stay in the Bundesliga if we implement things the way we actually planned them.

"A relegation battle is about snapping up every point – every point is important. Reality and the evaluation are a little bit far from each other here.

"We are a relegation candidate and everyone must be aware of that. Not just the players, but everyone around them.

“Stuttgart are a big and a great club but that doesn't matter at the moment. We have to try to win games and as quickly as possible. That's the approach to take."

The Riedlingen-born star added that a positive approach could reap rewards, saying: "We just have to keep the ball on the ground, fight and play for every point.

"Attack is the best form of defence. That has to be our motto. When we play like we did in the second half against Schalke, then we won't go down."