Wagner: I’m the best German striker

Sandro Wagner has declared himself the “best German striker” after his first competitive goal for FC Bayern München.

The 30-year-old former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim striker scored Bayern’s fifth goal in a come-from-behind 5-2 win over his former club on Saturday.

Wagner, who was Germany’s joint-top scorer in 2018 World Cup qualifying with five goals, feels he made the right choice in joining the Bundesliga giants.

He doesn’t expect to be playing second fiddle to the likes of Thomas Muller or Robert Lewandowski that may affect his chances of being selected for the German World Cup squad.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, the confident frontman told the official Bundesliga website: “In my eyes, I’m the best German striker.

“And without relying on statistics, as I couldn’t care less about those. To me, It’s just important that my performance is up to standard. I’m with the best team in Germany, scored a goal, and so I’m where I’m where I should be.”

Wagner will compete with Timo Werner, Kevin Volland, Mark Uth and Nils Petersen along with a number of his Bayern teammates for a place in national team manager Joachim Low’s squad.

Wagner, who scored five minutes after coming on for Joshua Kimmich added: “Today was just a quick match [for me].

“But I’m glad as I’ve scored my first goal for Bayern. I’ve had 30 minutes on the pitch and already scored a goal. It feels good.”