Stuttgart part ways with Wolf

VfB Stuttgart have confirmed that manager Hannes Wolf has been relieved of his duties following a 2-0 home defeat to FC Schalke 04 on match-day 20.

The 36-year-old guided Stuttgart to promotion as Bundesliga 2 champions last season, however, an alarming downturn in form has seen the side lose six of their last seven league encounters.

Currently, the Stuttgart occupy 15th position and are flirting dangerously with the relegation places.

Sporting director Michael Reschke said: “We had a very intense and emotional discussion with Hannes following yesterday’s match in which we thoroughly analysed our situation.

“This discussion brought us to the conclusion that the danger of us not being able to turn our fortunes around under the current management is too great. We need fresh incentives to get back on the right track.”

Meanwhile, Wolf added that the parting was amicable and he wished the outfit from Baden-Württemberg all the best for the future, saying: “[Assistant coach) Miguel [Moreira] and I would like to thank the club for one and a half unbelievably intense and enjoyable years with Stuttgart.

“We received a lot of support from the fans, the staff and the players [during our time here]. To lead Stuttgart back into the Bundesliga on 21 May 2017 was unforgettable.”