Heynckes satisfied with hard-fought win

Jupp Heynckes was satisfied with FC Bayern München’s come-from-behind mauling of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in a classic Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Marc Uth had given the visitors a third-minute lead as he slotted home Serge Gnabry’s failed penalty before Gnabry added a super second from long range with 12 minutes played.

But Bayern responded through Robert Lewandowski on 21 minutes and were level a mere four minutes later from a Jerome Boateng header before they effectively killed off the game within the space of three second-half minutes.

Kingsley Coman fired into the bottom corner not long before Arturo Vidal met a cross from Arjen Robben with a thumping header.

Sandro Wagner then came off the bench for Joshua Kimmich with five minutes to play to score his first goal in injury time.

After the tie, Heynckes told the club’s official website: “We didn’t find our way into the game, as usual, our opponents did a very good job.

“We went down very early against well-organised and well-structured opponents who usually make the most of the space they get. We won too few loose balls so Hoffenheim made use of their potential up front.

“It was positive that the scores were level at half-time.

“Taken altogether I’m satisfied. We faced strong opponents today, you have to be satisfied then.”

Jerome Boateng admitted that Bayern started poorly but were ultimately full value for their 11th win in a row.

He explained: “We were asleep for the first 20 minutes and didn’t win the loose balls, we lacked a number of things. We replied superbly and were more aggressive then. At the end of the day, it was a deserved win.”

And Wagner expressed his delight to have found the back of the net.

He said: “My first goal for Bayern means a lot to me of course. Munich is my home. It’s nice that I’ve scored a goal now.”