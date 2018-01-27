Dortmund need late strike to hold Freiburg

Jeremy Toljan scored deep in added time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund against SC Freiburg at Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2

Kagawa with early opener

Petersen pulls Freiburg level

Petersen with fantastic second

Toljan bangs in late equaliser

Match Summary

Dortmund dominated most of the first half and had an early lead nine minutes in when Shinji Kagawa capped off a period of relentless pressure from the hosts, but Nils Petersen had Freiburg back in it with their first real attack of the game when he tucked home a cross from Janik Haberer.

Petersen stole the ball and put Freiburg ahead with a stunning strike in the 68th minute, but Toljan salvaged a draw for Dortmund with an equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Full Report

Dortmund were on the front foot right from the get-go and took the lead after just nine minutes after a moment of pandemonium in the Freiburg box that saw numerous shots blocked until it fell to Kagawa to bury in the bottom corner.

The visitors tried to get into the game after going behind, but Dortmund soon had them back on the defensive, and young English winger Jadon Sancho came close to doubling their lead in the 14th minute when he cut in from the left flank and tried to curl one into the top corner, but Polish goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz was able to punch it clear.

Freiburg had barely had a sniff at goal until the equaliser arrived in the 21st minute when Haberer was able to drive to the byline and send in a cross to the near post, where Petersen was lurking to squeeze home.

With half-time approaching both sides had a half-chance to take the lead into the break. First Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed just over the crossbar after getting on the end of a very inviting cross into the centre from Gonzalo Castro, before Freiburg striker Lucas Holer had a shot saved by Roman Burki at the near post, but it almost slipped through his fingers and over the line, only for the Swiss goalkeeper to recover.

Dortmund continued to dominate much of the second half but were finding it tough to find cracks in the Freiburg defence and just weren’t able to pick the final pass, a failure that would come back to bite them.

Peterson, already with one goal to his name, nipped in to pick off a loose back-pass from Nuri Sahin, confidently striking it first time and sending a looping shot over Burki and into the top corner.

Freiburg looked to be headed towards a well-deserved win, but Toljan had other ideas, popping up in the third minute of added time to fire a low effort into the back of the net and salvage a point for Dortmund.